  1. Coffee House
  2. Coffee House

Steerpike

Watch: parish council meeting descends into chaos

Watch: parish council meeting descends into chaos
(Photo: Getty)
Text settings
Comments

Why are academic disputes so vicious? Because the stakes are so small – or so the saying goes. The same could probably be said of parish council meetings. Though they make up a small and vital part of our democratic life, these local bodies also have a rather unfortunate habit of being dominated by petty squabbles.

Even so, Mr S was still taken aback by the drama, intrigue and betrayal on display at a Handforth parish council meeting for planning and the environment, which took place over Zoom on a cold evening in December last year. Thankfully, the meeting was captured by the council for posterity, so everyone can now witness the exciting world of local politics in Cheshire.

Watch and enjoy…

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

Comments
Topics in this articlePoliticslocal councildemocracycheshire
Useful links
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Useful links
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe