Watch: peer rapped for snoozing

War in Ukraine, soaring inflation, spiralling energy bills and the shadow of the bomb – things are all looking pretty grim in Westminster at present. So what better place to find solace and a quiet moment to reflect than the rarified atmosphere of the House of Lords? Unfortunately for one septuagenarian, meditative contemplation went slightly too far yesterday after the ageing peer accidentally drifted off to sleep.

The offender in question was the ironically named Anthony Young, who at 79, is by no means the oldest member of their noble lords' chamber. Popping up last night in the genetically modified organisms debate, Lord Young, a trade unionist and Labour party peer, was slapped down by the indignant Baroness Bloomfield. She told the House:

“ I am sorry, but the noble Lord was fast asleep for the entire duration of the Minister’s speech. He really should not participate in this debate, having failed to take advantage of the opportunity to listen to it. I had to send a note via the doorkeeper to wake up the noble Lord.

To that Young could only stutter and flounder as the debate moved on without him. Talk about being asleep on the job...