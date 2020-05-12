  1. Coffee House
Steerpike

Watch: Peter Bone takes a pop at Boris
Boris Johnson continues to enjoy healthy ratings in the polls but not all of the Prime Minister's Tory colleagues are pleased with his performance. Conservative backbencher Peter Bone has just taken a pop at Boris in the virtual Commons, slating the PM for revealing his lockdown plan on television on Sunday night rather than in front of MPs: 

'The television presentation by the Prime Minister was plain wrong. Too many of the Prime Minister's special advisers and aides think they are running a presidential government. That the Prime Minister goes on television and announces all sorts of executive orders without any reference to parliament. Many of them have clearly been watching too many episodes of West Wing'.

Mr S notes that there is no love lost between Bone and Boris's top advisor Dominic Cummings. Surely Bone isn't trying to settle old scores?

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

