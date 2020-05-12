Watch: Peter Bone takes a pop at Boris

Boris Johnson continues to enjoy healthy ratings in the polls but not all of the Prime Minister's Tory colleagues are pleased with his performance. Conservative backbencher Peter Bone has just taken a pop at Boris in the virtual Commons, slating the PM for revealing his lockdown plan on television on Sunday night rather than in front of MPs:

'The television presentation by the Prime Minister was plain wrong. Too many of the Prime Minister's special advisers and aides think they are running a presidential government. That the Prime Minister goes on television and announces all sorts of executive orders without any reference to parliament. Many of them have clearly been watching too many episodes of West Wing'.

The Conservative MP @peterboneUK isn't happy AT ALL that the PM's TV address on Sunday, Says it was "plain wrong" not to go before Parliament first, it "broke the ministerial code" and Boris Johnson's advisers have watched too many episodes of the West Wing... pic.twitter.com/9k1Gy9WV8C May 12, 2020

Mr S notes that there is no love lost between Bone and Boris's top advisor Dominic Cummings. Surely Bone isn't trying to settle old scores?