Oh dear. Things got rather heated in the GMB studio this morning when discussing Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah interview, which aired in the UK last night. On the show, presenter Alex Beresford laid into Piers Morgan for his treatment of Meghan, and suggested that his behaviour had been ‘absolutely diabolical’.

This appeared to get under Morgan’s skin, who ended up storming off his own show.

Watch here: