Watch: Rod Liddle speaks his truth on Durham

Much has written about the Rod-gate Durham drama since Friday night. Whether it's 'literally shaking' students compiling Twitter threads about their shock or breathless write-ups in our paper of record, it appears that a five minute speech from The Spectator's Rod Liddle is all that's necessary to trigger a full-blown free speech row. Angry undergraduates are set to hold a campus protest at Durham later today, with others now demanding content warnings for all after-dinner speakers.

But now, after maintaining a (relative) silence these past five days, the man at the centre of the controversy has decided – in the immortal words of Oprah Winfrey – to speak his truth. The Sunday Times columnist went on GB News last night to speak to Dan Wootton about high tables and low skullduggery. Rod told his host that Durham, which is now investigating the incident, ought to get off the fence and decide whether or not they actually support free speech, in a typically direct ten minute segment.

And Mr S understands that Liddle will be giving his wider thoughts on the youth of today in his forthcoming column, which will be online for readers of The Spectator early tomorrow morning. In Rod we trust, eh?