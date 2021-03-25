Watch: Simon McCoy’s greatest BBC hits

  1. Coffee House
BBC's grumpiest news presenter Simon McCoy today announced he's leaving the corporation, the latest big name hire poached by start up channel GB News. McCoy, 59, leaves after 17 years at the Beeb, signing off this afternoon's News at One with the words: 'From me, it's good afternoon – and goodbye.'

Mr S thought it only right to gather a round up of highlights from McCoy's recent career, presenting to you below six of the best and starting with how he greeted Boris Johnson's Talk Radio interview in July 2019 during the Tory leadership race:

It came weeks after he was forced to read off an autocue for a segment about a dog-show in Scotland:

The year previously in the space of 24 hours both Pippa Middleton and Meghan Markle announced they were giving birth and McCoy handled it with the appropriate joy:

Such form had been developed previously in 2017 when he had the honour to report on Prince Louis's birth:

And of course perhaps the highlight in 2013 when he famously accidentally picked up a pack of A4 paper for a piece to camera instead of his iPad:

While the gravitas he brought to this silly season story in 2017 shows us all how it is done:

Mr S does hope the deadpan intones and raised eyebrows will be retained at GB News in order to give us the real McCoy experience.

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

