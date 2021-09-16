Watch: SNP health secretary slips up (again)

It's not been a great week for Humza Yousaf. The under-fire SNP health secretary has been a fixture of newspaper headlines this week over ambulance waiting times after telling long-suffering Scots to 'think twice' about ordering one amid pressure on the country's health service.

Humiliatingly, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has today been forced to call in the British Army to provide 'targeted assistance' to alleviate such delays – an option that would not of course be available in an independent Scotland.

To add injury to insult, the SNP apparatchik is currently forced to use crutches and a scooter since rupturing his achilles playing badminton during his self-isolation. Running for a vote at Holyrood today, Yousaf unfortunately slipped up to add personal misfortune to political woe. Steerpike was glad to see the MSP emerge unscathed from the incident, which was captured by Scottish lobby hacks.

Good thing an ambulance wasn't required...