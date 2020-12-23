Watch: Sturgeon apologises over Covid rule breaking

Oh dear. Nicola Sturgeon has been forced to apologise after photos appeared of her in the Sun breaching Covid rules. The SNP leader had been attending a funeral when she got chatting to three seated women drinking in the public part of the venue. Scottish Covid regulations state that those not drinking in a public venue should be wearing a mask.

December 23, 2020

She told Holyrood she was 'kicking herself' after her breach became apparent. It seems it's one rule for Nicola...