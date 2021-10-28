Watch: the UN’s latest climate cringe

With the Pope out, Greta on strike and even the Queen unwell, COP26 is short of much in the way of international glam. So now desperate apparatchiks at the United Nations have come up with their latest ingenious wheeze: creating a 15-foot CGI animated dinosaur to front its apocalyptic warnings about humanity's looming extinction.

The two minute clip features a (presumably) blood-thirsty tyrannosaurus taking to the podium at the UN General Assembly to deliver a banal speech lecturing humanity on its shortcomings, somehow restraining itself from devouring the surrounding smorgasbord of plenipotentiaries. Sounding like a cheap hood from an 80s mafioso movie, the dinosaur masters the platitudinous cliche-riddled jargon so beloved of such emissaries, unsurprisingly receiving an appropriately orgastic ovation.

Mr S isn't sure who exactly the clip is aimed at – David Icke fans, perhaps, convinced the elite is run by lizard people? Already the carnivorous critic does not appear to have gone down well on social media, with some pointing out that his emotive use of images of African children isn't exactly an alternative for using fossil fuels – the discovery of which would surely prompt any self-respecting dinosaur into a deep psychological meltdown.

Others pointed out the irony of the UN welcoming dinosaurs before, say, the state of Taiwan. Still, if dinosaurs are now being discussed at such levels, let's hope its only a matter of time before they address some of the elephants in the room too.