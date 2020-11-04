  1. Coffee House
Steerpike

Watch: Theresa May attacks lockdown

Theresa May has continued her campaign of criticism from the backbenches, questioning the government's thinking over England's month-long lockdown. The former PM pointed out the problems with the now-infamous 4,000 deaths a day graph used by Vallance and Whitty at Saturday's press conference. 

In fact, she went a step further, pointedly telling the Commons: 'For many people, it looks as if the figures are chosen to support the policy rather than the policy being based on the figures.' Ouch!

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

