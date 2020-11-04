Watch: Theresa May attacks lockdown

Theresa May has continued her campaign of criticism from the backbenches, questioning the government's thinking over England's month-long lockdown. The former PM pointed out the problems with the now-infamous 4,000 deaths a day graph used by Vallance and Whitty at Saturday's press conference.

In fact, she went a step further, pointedly telling the Commons: 'For many people, it looks as if the figures are chosen to support the policy rather than the policy being based on the figures.' Ouch!