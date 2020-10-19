Watch: Theresa May glares at Michael Gove

It can be a hard task adjusting to life on the backbenches after leaving front-line politics. One minute you’re running the country, the next you’re being batted away by busy ministers. Former Prime Minister Theresa May appeared to learn that lesson this afternoon in the Commons, when submitting a question on Brexit to Michael Gove.

May was quizzing the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster on security arrangements after Britain leaves the EU and wanted to make sure the UK is still able to access European police databases in the event of no deal. But the former PM appeared less than pleased with Gove’s response, when he suggested that we could police our borders more effectively outside of the EU.

A glowering May could even be spotted mouthing ‘What?’ as Gove spoke.

Mr S can only wonder how May reacted when Gove ended his answer by quoting the former Prime Minister, saying ‘no deal is better than a bad deal.’

Watch here: