Steerpike

Watch: Theresa May roasts Gavin Williamson

OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
While the rest of SW1 was distracted this afternoon by the findings of the Hamilton report, Mr S tuned in to see Theresa May appear before the National Security Strategy Committee. The former PM remains the master of the withering putdown, as poor Gavin Williamson will have discovered to his cost on watching the meeting back. 

Former foreign secretary Margaret Beckett inquired as to how Williamson's alleged leaking (and subsequent sacking) impacted meetings of the National Security Council and May did not hold back.

May replied: 'I think we then got back into the rhythm of people recognising that they could speak as freely as they had done previously.' Good to see the member for Maidenhead still has her wits as sharp as her stilettos.

 

Written bySteerpike

Steerpike is The Spectator's gossip columnist, serving up the latest tittle tattle from Westminster and beyond. Email tips to steerpike@spectator.co.uk.

Topics in this articlePoliticstheresa maygavin williamson
