Watch: Welsh Minister caught swearing on Zoom call

So far things have gone rather well in Westminster as Parliament for the first time allows MPs to ask questions over the Zoom video conferencing software.

Over in Wales though, it appears Assembly members might be struggling a bit more with the technology. This afternoon, the Labour Health and Social Services Minister, Vaughan Gething, didn't realise his mic was on and accidentally announced to the world his dissatisfaction with the proceedings. The Labour politician was caught on mic asking the crowded Zoom call: 'what the fuck is the matter with' one of his fellow Assembly members.

Whoever said that politics wasn't civilised?

Watch here: