Watch: White House adviser reacts to Trump’s corona cure

The President of the United States Donald Trump had an unusual suggestion yesterday about how we can overcome the coronavirus. At a press conference in Washington, the President declared that treating patients with a 'tremendous' ultraviolet light might be the cure we’ve all been looking for. Trump added that ‘And then I said, supposing you brought the light inside of the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way. And I think you said you're going to test that too. Sounds interesting.’

Perhaps even more worryingly, the US premier then floated the idea of injecting disinfectant directly into people’s bodies, pointing out that if it destroyed the disease on surfaces in a minute: ‘is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?’

It goes without saying that neither intense ultraviolet light nor mainlining cleaning products are currently recommended by doctors or scientists. In fact, Trump’s advice can presumably be summed up by the ashen-faced reaction of Dr Deborah Birx, the White House’s Coronavirus Response Coordinator, whose 1,000-yard-stare was caught on camera during the briefing.

Watch here: