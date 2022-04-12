Welcome to globalised paradise

'Globalism can be an ugly place to live' laments my charming Caymanian driver as we cruise along one of Grand Cayman's many spotless highways. 'I remember when this was a dusty old coastal road with stunning views across the length of Seven Mile Beach.' That was back in the 80s before mass tourism and the financial sector barricaded the island's most bankable asset behind a ribbon of mega hotels and luxury apartment blocks. Back in the early 60s Grand Cayman, the largest of a three-island archipelago, was little more than a sparsely populated, mosquito-infested swamp surrounded by some of the loveliest beaches in the Caribbean.

Pronounced CayMan by locals, this British Overseas Territory continues to be a land of extremes. While the summer heat is off the scale so too are the income disparities. The lives of poor migrant workers who service the many hotels and restaurants on the island are in stark contrast to the financiers and wealthy tourists who flock here for a piece of the good life. During the pandemic the average house price rocketed from $140k to $700k pricing locals out of even the most basic living quarters. Travel a few miles inland to the suburbs of the capital George Town and the contrast with the glitz of Seven Mile Beach is stark with many Pilipino and Indian workers packed ten to a room.

Overdeveloped? The coastline of Grand Cayman

Many of the new developments that have shot up over recent years are of the generic toy-town variety found at any number of resorts from Dubai to Disneyland. A good proportion of these mega structures are the responsibility of one of the island's most enigmatic figures. The reclusive foam container billionaire Ken Dart owns much of the island's infrastructure including highways and some swanky beach hotels such as the Ritz Carlton and Kimpton. It is said that the richest man on the island by far even imported many of the non-indigenous $500 a pop palm trees that pepper the island. Few of the locals I spoke to, including my driver who grew up on the island, had ever caught sight of the mysterious Dart although they were all aware of his reputation. Residents have compared him to Batman, Howard Hughes, a Bond villain and both Warren and Jimmy Buffett. All anyone knows for sure is that he came to Cayman seeking refuge but has since embraced an extraordinarily lavish lifestyle. With his vast property portfolio, rambling Seven Mile Beach hotel residence and Dart Enterprises business, this middle-aged magnet holds much of the islands’ future in his hands.

In 2007 he commissioned a sprawling $800 million, 700,000 sq ft residential, retail and office development called Camana Bay just north of the capital. His latest venture is a proposed $1.5 billion 'iconic skyscraper' that would rival the Eiffel Tower and the Dubai's Burj Khalifa. If the project goes ahead he will be breaking the island's strict ten-storey height restriction but Dart is a man with more than a whiff of influence over such matters. Back in 2012 his Caymanian enterprises were estimated to own about 20–25 per cent of the real estate on the islands. What the Jamaicans who form a large proportion of the population make of this moneyed mogul is anyone's guess; he's improved the infrastructure but at what cost?

Head to Stingray City from Camana Bay

Despite Grand Cayman's reputation for shady offshore shenanigans it's actually remarkably difficult to open a bank account here, not that this has dampened prospectors' enthusiasm for buying up great swathes of the island's marshy scrubland. Lockdown merely turned up the heat as developers saw an opportunity to tempt weary North Americans into investing in a piece of offshore, off-plan paradise. Of course, not having to pay income or corporate tax remains a major draw for businesses and individuals with money to burn and while the high cost of living may be off-putting for some lesser billionaires – import duty currently stands at 22 to 27 per cent – it has become almost untenable for those trying to scrape a living outside the financial sector. Look beyond the disparities however and Grand Cayman has plenty to offer the casual tourist. There are the famous white sands of Seven Mile Beach of course (it's actually just over five miles but who's counting?) while restaurants are plentiful and varied with some world beating seafood joints.

While the Seven Mile Beach hotels house some excellent eateries – Taikun at the Ritz Carlton has great sushi while the Coccoloba beach bar at Kimpton Seafire serves a mean fish taco – it's worth seeking out some of the quirkier local gems. George Town's Lobster Pot with its panoramic waterfront terrace has been offering up freshly caught crustaceans to enthusiastic locals since the mid 60s with dishes such as the legendary 'Cayman Trio' consisting of lobster tail, garlic prawns and mahi mahi. Sunsets are particularly dreamy from this vantage point, especially when accompanied by one of the barman's signature pina coladas. Over at the colourful Calypso Grill overlooking Morgan's Harbour at West Bay with its warm breezes and raucous native parrots, authentic Caribbean dishes include grilled ginger tuna and lobster and shrimp champagne. Fresh fish arrive daily from the nearby dock.

If lounging on Seven Mile Beach isn’t really your thing (all beaches on Cayman are publically owned) take one of the organised catamaran trips from Camana Bay out to Stingray City, a sandbank in the middle of the turquoise sea where inquisitive rays gather to feed and be ogled at by tourists. Stargazers should hire a kayak at Rum Point and marvel at the pristine night sky. Trail your hand along the surface of the sea and watch bioluminescent creatures light up the water.

While all three islands have retained much of their tropical appeal those seeking the full Robinson Crusoe experience should head to Little Cayman where the pace of life is slower and the architecture a lot less Dart-like. The island is barely ten miles long and sparsely populated so there are plenty of empty beaches to live out your castaway fantasies. Electricity only arrived on the island in 1992 so there is still a sense of untrammelled wildness about the place. At Pirates Point you'll stay in basic huts right on the beach and enjoy communal meals with fellow island hoppers. Keep an eye out for flocks of giant native boobies and the odd plodding iguana.

The island remains a must for underwater enthusiasts. Divers travel from all over the world to marvel at Bloody Bay Wall, a sheer 1000 ft coral cliff less than a hundred metres from shore. Unlike so much of the world's bleached out coral, this particular stretch of volcanic artistry remains in rude health but for how much longer is the question on everyone's lips. The tide of mass tourism has already enveloped the island's big sister and there are rumours that Mr Dart has his developer's eye on one or two of the beaches here. Let's hope his arrows fall short of the mark.