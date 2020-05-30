What is there to see in Barnard Castle?

Site test

What’s on offer in the town of Barnard Castle?

— Ruined 12th-century castle perched high above the Tees, built by Bernard de Balliol and later passed into the hands of Richard III, whose emblem appears above an inner window.

— Bowes Museum: magnificent 19th-century French-style gallery built by mine-owner John Bowes and his wife, Josephine. Contains works by El Greco, Goya and Canaletto. Most popular exhibit is a mechanical silver swan which preens itself every day at 2 p.m.

— Teeside Way: riverside walk in gorge of River Tees.

— Barnard Castle Band: a brass band which has been going since 1860.

Signs and symptoms

The government broadened the official listed symptoms of Covid-19. What are the most common symptoms among people testing positive for the disease?

Cough | 53%

Fever | 52%

Shortness of breath | 51%

Fatigue | 27%

Confusion | 19%

Nausea, vomiting | 13%

Diarrhoea | 13%

Muscle aches | 11%

Source: Sage

Off duty

How did tax receipts fare in April compared with last year?

VAT | £897m (-93%)

Air passenger duty | £29m (-90%)

Beer duty | £96m (-69%)

Corporation tax | £3.2bn (-55%)

Fuel duty | £1.3bn (-48%)

Stamp duty land tax | £548m (-43%)

Income tax | £14.6bn (-21%)

National insurance | £11.1bn (-18%)

Tobacco duty | £1.54bn (+137%)

Home truths

How are people getting on during lockdown?

— 41% feel unsafe when leaving their home.

— 14% have not left their home for the past week.

— 17% say they have met up with family or friends in the past week (that is now legal outdoors, but only one to one).

— 21% say Covid-19 has made them more concerned about climate change.

— 25% say they think it will take at least a year for life to return to normal (compared with 11% when lockdown began).

Source: ONS Opinions and Lifestyle Survey