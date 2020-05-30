The Spectator
What is there to see in Barnard Castle?
What’s on offer in the town of Barnard Castle?
— Ruined 12th-century castle perched high above the Tees, built by Bernard de Balliol and later passed into the hands of Richard III, whose emblem appears above an inner window.
— Bowes Museum: magnificent 19th-century French-style gallery built by mine-owner John Bowes and his wife, Josephine. Contains works by El Greco, Goya and Canaletto. Most popular exhibit is a mechanical silver swan which preens itself every day at 2 p.m.
— Teeside Way: riverside walk in gorge of River Tees.
— Barnard Castle Band: a brass band which has been going since 1860.
Signs and symptoms
The government broadened the official listed symptoms of Covid-19. What are the most common symptoms among people testing positive for the disease?
Cough | 53%
Fever | 52%
Shortness of breath | 51%
Fatigue | 27%
Confusion | 19%
Nausea, vomiting | 13%
Diarrhoea | 13%
Muscle aches | 11%
Source: Sage
Off duty
How did tax receipts fare in April compared with last year?
VAT | £897m (-93%)
Air passenger duty | £29m (-90%)
Beer duty | £96m (-69%)
Corporation tax | £3.2bn (-55%)
Fuel duty | £1.3bn (-48%)
Stamp duty land tax | £548m (-43%)
Income tax | £14.6bn (-21%)
National insurance | £11.1bn (-18%)
Tobacco duty | £1.54bn (+137%)
Home truths
How are people getting on during lockdown?
— 41% feel unsafe when leaving their home.
— 14% have not left their home for the past week.
— 17% say they have met up with family or friends in the past week (that is now legal outdoors, but only one to one).
— 21% say Covid-19 has made them more concerned about climate change.
— 25% say they think it will take at least a year for life to return to normal (compared with 11% when lockdown began).
Source: ONS Opinions and Lifestyle Survey