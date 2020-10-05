What’s on today at Conservative conference: Monday

Chancellor Rishi Sunak's set-piece speech is big billing of the day. With this autumn's budget overboard and the UK heading into some seriously choppy economic waters, expect the Treasury captain to chart a tight course between Boris Johnson's levelling up agenda and more massive state spending to bail us out. Those who can't withhold their excitement can read Sunak's interview in the Sun this morning.

Main Auditorium highlights

11.00 Department for Education

The Conservative Party

11.30 Department for Work & Pensions The Conservative Party

Mims Davies MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary Of State For Employment; Guy Opperman MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary Of State; Rt Hon Thérèse Coffey MP, Secretary Of State For Work And Pensions (Chair); Will Quince MP, Minister For Welfare Delivery; Justin Tomlinson MP, Minister of State For Disabled People, Work And Health

11.50 The Chancellor of the Exchequer The Conservative Party

Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP, Chancellor of The Exchequer

The Conservative Party

Lord Zac Goldsmith, Minister Of State For Pacific And The Environment; Rebecca Pow MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary Of State For The Environment And Rural Opportunities; Rt Hon George Eustice MP, Secretary Of State; Hon Victoria Prentis MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary Of State For Agriculture, Fisheries And Food; Rt Hon Lord John Gardiner, Parliamentary Under-Secretary Of State For Rural Affairs And Biosecurity

14.30 Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy The Conservative Party

Rt Hon Alok Sharma MP, Secretary of State for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy

15.00 Department for Transport The Conservative Party

Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP, Secretary of State for Transport

15.30 Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport The Conservative Party

Rt Hon Oliver Dowden MP, Secretary of State For Digital, Culture, Media And Sport; Joy Morrissey MP, Member Of Parliament For Beaconsfield

Fringe Events highlights

07.30 In conversation with Sajid Javid MP ConservativeHome in partnership with UK in a Changing Europe

Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP, Member of Parliament For Bromsgrove; Anand Menon, Director, The UK In A Changing Europe

Institute for Government

Ms Bronwen Maddox, Director, Institute for Government (Chair); Lord Michael Heseltine, Member of The House of Lords, Haymarket Group Limited

08.45 Hubs and Heartlands : How can policymakers and politicians strengthen society and regional economies? Onward in partnership with the Post Office

John Glen MP, Economic Secretary To The Treasury, HM Treasury; Will Tanner, Director, Onward (Chair); Richard Taylor, Group Director Of Corporate Affairs And Communications, Post Office; Guy Opperman MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary Of State; Nicola Richards MP, Member Of Parliament For West Bromwich East

Policy Exchange

Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP, Secretary Of State For Transport (Invited); Ed Birkett, Research Fellow, Policy Exchange (Chair); Peter Campbell, Global Motor Industry Correspondent, Financial Times; Polly Billington, Director, Uk100; Konstanze Scharring, Society Of Motor Manufacturers And Traders, Director Of Policy And Government Affairs; Ms Helen Clarkson, Chief Executive Officer, The Climate Group (Invited)

10.15 Levelling up, not down: London’s role in regional economic growth Onward in partnership with the City of London

Rt Hon Stephen Barclay MP, Chief Secretary To The Treasury; Mr Anthony Browne, MP House Of Commons (Chair); Katherine Fletcher MP, Member Of Parliament For South Ribble; Catherin Mcguinness, Chair Of The Policy And Resources Committee, City Of London; Lizzy Burden, Economics Reporter, The Telegraph

right Blue with National Grid

Lord Callanan, Minister For Climate Change And Corporate Responsibility, BEIS (Invited); Lord Ian Duncan Of Springbank, Former Minister For Climate Change, Department For Business, Energy And Industrial Strategy; Doug Parr, Chief Scientist, Greenpeace; Ryan Shorthouse, Chief Executive Officer, Bright Blue (Chair); Mr Duncan Burt, Cop26 Director, National Grid

iNHouse Lounge, in partnership with UK Finance

Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP, Chancellor of The Exchequer;

13.00 Fiscal policy: tax and spend and how to repair the public finances after coronavirus TaxPayers' Alliance & Institute of Economic Affairs

Steve Baker MP, Member of Parliament for Wycombe, Matthew Lynn, Financial Columnist at the Daily Telegraph and The Spectator, Mark Littlewood, Director General of the Institute of Economic Affairs, John O’Connell, Chief Executive of the Taxpayers’ Alliance, Chaired by Andy Silvester, Deputy Editor of City AM

16.45 Heads of Mission Briefing International, Conservative Campaign Headquarters

Rt Hon Amanda Milling MP, Co-Chairman Of The Conservative Party And Minister Without Portfolio (Chair); Rt Hon Dominic Raab, Secretary Of State For Foreign, Commonwealth And Development Affairs And First Secretary Of State, Conservative Party

17.00 In conversation with Ben Wallace ConservativeHome in partnership with Raytheon

Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP, Secretary of State for Defence; Mark Wallace, Chief Executive, Conservativehome (Chair)

17.15 The Enterprise Forum’s in Conversation with The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP, Chancellor of the Exchequer