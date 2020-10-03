The Spectator
What’s on today at Conservative conference: Saturday
This year's party conference won't be quite the same. Gone is the warm white wine at ugly hotel bars, instead replaced by ministers desperately trying to unmute themselves on Zoom. That being said, Michael Gove's 'fireside chat' will certainly be one to watch, as will Matt Hancock's talk on the future of the NHS. Here are the main highlights:
Main Auditorium highlights
11:30 Welcome from Andrew Colborne-Baber and the Rt Hon Amanda Milling MP
Opening of Conservative Party Conference
Rt Hon Amanda Milling MP, Co-Chairman of The Conservative Party and Minister Without Portfolio; Andrew Colborne-Baber, President, National Conservative Convention.
11:45 Fireside chat with Michael Gove MP
12:15 Ministry of Defence Panel Discussion
14:30 Interview with Rt Hon Liz Truss MP
15.00 Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs of the United Kingdom, Speech
Fringe Events highlights
09.00 In Conversation with Steve Barclay MP
11.00 The Role of Responsible business in preventing offending and reoffending
11.30 The Future of the NHS with Matt Hancock MP, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
13.00 Can the 5G and Fibre Revolution Transform Communities?
PPP Infrastructure Hub
Matt Warman MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary Of State For Digital Infrastructure; Paul Swaddle (Invited); Stephen Hammond MP, Co-Chair Of Infrastructure Policy Board, Public Policy Projects (Chair); Councillor Paul Swaddle OBE, Councillor For Regent’s Park Ward, Cabinet Member For Community Services And Digital
14.30 Tech for growth: Upscaling the UK’s Digital Data Infrastructure for a post-pandemic world
Policy Exchange
Matt Warman MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Digital Infrastructure; Rt Hon Baroness Nicky Morgan; Benjamin Barnard, Head Of Technology, Policy Exchange (Chair); James Wise, Partner, Balderton
15.00 Supporting UK economic recovery: how can the financial and related professional services industry accelerate the return to growth?
ConservativeHome in partnership with TheCityUK
John Glen MP, Economic Secretary To The Treasury, Hm Treasury; Bim Afolami MP, Chair, All-Party Parliamentary Group For Renewable And Sustainability Energy; Miles Celic, Chief Executive Officer, The City Uk; Tasnim Ghiawadwala, Head Of UK Corporate Banking, Barclays; Charlotte Gill, Deputy Editor, ConservativeHome (Chair)
18.00 The Future of Social Housing
Conservative Young Women
Shaun Bailey MP, Joy Morrissey MP