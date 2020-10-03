What’s on today at Conservative conference: Saturday

This year's party conference won't be quite the same. Gone is the warm white wine at ugly hotel bars, instead replaced by ministers desperately trying to unmute themselves on Zoom. That being said, Michael Gove's 'fireside chat' will certainly be one to watch, as will Matt Hancock's talk on the future of the NHS. Here are the main highlights:

Main Auditorium highlights

11:30 Welcome from Andrew Colborne-Baber and the Rt Hon Amanda Milling MP

Opening of Conservative Party Conference

Rt Hon Amanda Milling MP, Co-Chairman of The Conservative Party and Minister Without Portfolio; Andrew Colborne-Baber, President, National Conservative Convention.

11:45 Fireside chat with Michael Gove MP

The Rt Hon Michael Gove MP (Chancellor of The Duchy of Lancaster And Minister for The Cabinet Office).

12:15 Ministry of Defence Panel Discussion

The Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP (Secretary of State for Defence), other ministers from the department

14:30 Interview with Rt Hon Liz Truss MP

Liz Truss (Secretary of State for International Trade), Robert Colvile (Director, Centre for Policy Studies)

15.00 Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs of the United Kingdom, Speech

Fringe Events highlights

Rt Hon Dominic Raab MP, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs

09.00 In Conversation with Steve Barclay MP Steve Barclay MP (Chief Secretary to the Treasury), John Holland-Kaye (Heathrow CEO), Charlotte Gill (ConservativeHome)

11.00 The Role of Responsible business in preventing offending and reoffending

Robert Buckland QC MP (Secretary of State for Justice), Mark Wallace (CEO ConservativeHome)

11.30 The Future of the NHS with Matt Hancock MP, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Matt Hancock MP (Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)

13.00 Can the 5G and Fibre Revolution Transform Communities?

PPP Infrastructure Hub

Matt Warman MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary Of State For Digital Infrastructure; Paul Swaddle (Invited); Stephen Hammond MP, Co-Chair Of Infrastructure Policy Board, Public Policy Projects (Chair); Councillor Paul Swaddle OBE, Councillor For Regent’s Park Ward, Cabinet Member For Community Services And Digital

14.30 Tech for growth: Upscaling the UK’s Digital Data Infrastructure for a post-pandemic world

Policy Exchange

Matt Warman MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Digital Infrastructure; Rt Hon Baroness Nicky Morgan; Benjamin Barnard, Head Of Technology, Policy Exchange (Chair); James Wise, Partner, Balderton

15.00 Supporting UK economic recovery: how can the financial and related professional services industry accelerate the return to growth?

ConservativeHome in partnership with TheCityUK

John Glen MP, Economic Secretary To The Treasury, Hm Treasury; Bim Afolami MP, Chair, All-Party Parliamentary Group For Renewable And Sustainability Energy; Miles Celic, Chief Executive Officer, The City Uk; Tasnim Ghiawadwala, Head Of UK Corporate Banking, Barclays; Charlotte Gill, Deputy Editor, ConservativeHome (Chair)

18.00 The Future of Social Housing

Conservative Young Women

Shaun Bailey MP, Joy Morrissey MP