What’s on today at Tory conference: The Spectator guide

It's day two of the Conservative party conference here in Manchester and sore heads are collecting their thoughts as to which events they will be seeing today. Highlights of today include Rishi Sunak making his first in-person conference speech as Chancellor and Michael Gove telling the Tory faithful what 'Levelling Up' actually means. Elsewhere, there's a range of interesting evening receptions and The Spectator hosts its first four conference events. Main agenda:

09:10 – Speech by Cabinet Office minister, Lord Frost

09:20 – In conversation with the Cabinet Office minister, Steve Barclay MP

10:20 – In conversation with the Business Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng MP

11:50 – Speech by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak MP

14:00 – Speech by the Levelling Up Secretary, Michael Gove MP

15:50 – Speech by the Education Secretary, Nadhim Zahawi MP

16:40 – In conversation with the Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps MP

17:40 – In conversation with the Leader of the House, Jacob Rees-Mogg MP

Fringe events:

12:30 – Replacing the Protocol

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson MP, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie, TUV leader Jim Allister, Manchester Art Gallery.

13:00 – Freedom and Conservatism

John Redwood MP, Owen Paterson MP and Professor Vernon Bogdanor, Science and Industry Museum.

13:00 – Can green growth supercharge the north?

Katy Balls with Jake Berry MP and Ben Houchen, Exchange 11. Purchase tickets from The Spectator here.

14:45 – Coffee House Shots Live

Fraser Nelson, James Forsyth, Katy Balls and Isabel Hardman, Exchange 11. Purchase tickets from The Spectator here.

15:30 – Conservatives in the City launch

John Glen MP and Bim Afolami MP, Fairclough.

16:00 – Centre for Brexit Policy

Lord Frost, Owen Paterson MP and Iain Duncan-Smith MP, Portland Suite, Mercure Manchester.

16:30 – The role of nuclear power in achieving net zero:

Kate Andrews with Virginia Crosbie MP, Professor Jim Watson, Rachel Millard and Tom Greatrex, Exchange 11. Purchase tickets from The Spectator here.

18:30 – Taxing Times: How to pay for levelling up

James Forsyth with Jesse Norman MP, Arun Advani, Gemma Tetlow and Sam Robinson, Exchange 11. Purchase tickets from The Spectator here.

20:00 – The House pub quiz

A pair of journalists take on a pair of MPs in this annual favourite, Derby Suite.

20:30 – Conservative Friends of the Commonwealth reception

Luke Evans MP, Ranil Jayawardena MP and Nigel Huddleston MP

20:30 – The Common Sense Group and Blue Collar Conservatives reception

Suella Braverman MP, John Hayes MP, Esther McVey MP, Ben Bradley MP, Edward Leigh MP at the Midlands Tea Rooms