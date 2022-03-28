What Will Smith’s slap means for comedy

Now this is a story all about how The Oscars got flipped-turned upside down. And I'd like to take a minute Just sit right there About the risk of telling jokes about a chick with no hair...

Well, I think we all know what the opening routine of Chris Rock’s next Netflix special is going to be. Say what you want about the Oscars, this year people are certainly talking about them. But not about the movies, about the Fresh Prince himself, Will Smith, slapping comedian Chris Rock on a worldwide broadcast in front of the Hollywood elite.

Like every British comedian, after I woke up and read the news, I ran to Twitter to attempt a joke about this bizarre spectacle, only to find out I’d been beaten to the punch, as it were.

The offending joke in question made light of Will Smith’s wife's bald head. Jada Pinkett Smith has been struggling with alopecia and has openly talked about the struggles and trauma she’s has suffered due to her hair loss (ironically, saying in one video she ‘can only laugh’).

‘Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, I can’t wait to see it.’

For a comedian the next few seconds are fascinating to analyse. Initially Will laughs and Jada looks extremely unamused. Chris Rock, a veteran comic, disliked by almost no one, realises that this joke has not been taken well by its subject and tries to defuse the situation.

‘That was a nice one…’

But apparently, Will has suddenly decided the joke is not funny. Most comics have been in this situation. The difference being when a heckler decides to get physical the audience is always on the comedian’s side. When I had a pint glass thrown at my head (which I managed to dodge… just) the audience immediately gasped and then turned on the offender and chased him out of the room.

Not the case with Mr. Smith. There was a moment of tension, but later in the night, Will won an Oscar and received a standing ovation. A strange reaction, praising a man who, if it weren’t for Chris Rock not pressing charges, could be looking at a criminal record for assault.

This though was not the most disturbing part of this event. After all the quick-fingered comedians had made their jokes, I noticed other comics were also trending: Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Carr, Ricky Gervais. There were thousands of people hoping that what happened to Chris would happen to them.

Am I going to wear a crash helmet this Thursday at Angel Comedy? No. Do I think any of these keyboard warriors are going to start policing the clubs? Probably not. But within certain circles, offensive speech is now seen as violence, so it’s not a huge leap to see slapping a comic as self-defence.

And as Chris Rock said, this was ‘a nice one’. If you re-watch the tape, you can hear Rock mutter ‘I could go…’ with a smile and a shake of his head before trailing off. Clearly he was biting his lip on another gag. But he didn’t go further. He resisted temptation, took the high ground, and continued to present the award with class. I guess we’ll just have to wait to hear what he really thinks in Chris Rock 2022 – A Close Shave.

I now know more comics than ever before on the UK circuit who, in recent years, have had their material policed by clubs and promoters. Club owners being more scared of a 2-star Trip Advisor review from a single triggered audience member than protecting the craft and free speech once championed in stand-up comedy. What we saw on Sunday was a violent heckler receiving a standing ovation after apologising to everyone except the comedian. If this is a sign of things to come make sure to tune into the next Golden Globes: Ricky Gervais, who never does 'a nice one', will be torn to pieces before we can even find out who won best sound design.