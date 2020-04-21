What will the Zoom Parliament change?

Parliament will return today, albeit in a very odd way. There will be some MPs in the chamber and others Zooming in. It will not be parliament as we are used to. This hybrid model will mean that debate will be stilted, but it is better than nothing. It is also essential that parliament sits in some form given the powers that the executive has taken on to deal with this crisis.

One thing that the Zoom Parliament will change is that it will give an indication of where parliamentary opinion is on the lockdown. I have been struck talking to Tory MPs over the past week or so by how many of them want the government to set out a much clearer exit strategy. The view, and particularly among longer serving MPs, is that the public can cope with a discussion of how best to ease the lockdown in future while still continuing to follow the guidance as it is now. These MPs also tend to think that businesses need to be given more of a sense of when things might open up again.

The desire of these Tory grandees for a more detailed exit strategy will make it easier for Keir Starmer to demand one. With former cabinet ministers pushing for it, it will be harder to dismiss Starmer’s demands as politicking.