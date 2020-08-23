When Corbyn met Meghan

What happens when a lifelong anti-monarchist meets a pair of vocal young royals? Might one expect a statement of principles from the republican, politely reminding the couple of their illegitimacy as would-be rulers? Or perhaps just a quiet detachment, civil but aversive.

It seems that when Jeremy Corbyn and his wife Laura Alvarez met Harry and Meghan, the foursome actually hit it off. According to the Sunday Times, the two couples met at Westminster Abbey back in March during the annual Commonwealth Day. Corbyn, who was shortly to release the Labour party from his poison grip, joined his wife in expressing sympathy for Meghan and her treatment by the dastardly tabloid press (scrutiny being something that neither the Hollywood D-lister nor the cranky old socialist particularly enjoy).

Indeed, such was the extent of the unlikely love-in that Ms Alvarez gifted Meghan a book of 17th century Mexican verse by the nun Juana Inés de la Cruz, a poet known for her proto-feminism and early criticism of the Spanish empire. The following day, a personal note addressed to 'Jeremy and Laura' was sent by the Sussexes, in which they expressed their 'great thanks' at the socialists' support.

It seems unfortunate to Mr S that the two couples didn't meet slightly earlier given the duchess' new-found fondness for wading into political debate. Who knows, perhaps the disgruntled royal could have been out there on the doorstep campaigning alongside Corbyn...