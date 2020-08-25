  1. Coffee House
Robert Peston

Where is Dominic Cummings?

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Some in Westminster have been missing Dominic Cummings. It turns out he had an operation in late July, which he delayed a year ago when Boris Johnson persuaded him to become his chief aide, and has been convalescing in the north of England since. He returns to normal duties at No. 10 on Monday.

Whitehall source tells me he has not been working and was not looking at emails or messages. I imagine it has been an unmitigated joy for him to switch it all back on again — especially to read the reported remarks of his father-in-law about the PM’s alleged (and denied) early retirement plans. 

Written byRobert Peston

Robert Peston is Political Editor of ITV News and host of the weekly political discussion show Peston. This post originally appeared on his ITV News blog

