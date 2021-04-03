Which football teams are the biggest losers?

Mounting losses

The England football team beat San Marino 5-0, taking to 56 the number of competitive games that the micro-nation has gone without a victory since 1990. Has any other football team exceeded this record?

Big canals

— In English league football, the record number of games without a win is, held jointly by Derby County (2007/08) and Macclesfield Town, who have achieved the feat twice, in 2012 and 2018.— San Marino, who have won one match, a friendly against Liechtenstein in 2004, can take heart from Fort William FC, which wentgames without a win before hammering Nairn County 5-2 in a cup game in 2019.

The Suez Canal was blocked by a grounded container ship. Which are the biggest shipping canals?

Maximum draft | Maximum beam

Suez 20m (66ft) | 77m (254ft)

Max. weight: 240,000 tonnes

Panama 12.6m (41.2ft) | 33.5m (110ft)

Max. weight: 80,000 tonnes

Kiel 9.5m (31.2ft) | 32.5m (106ft)

Max. weight: 74,000 tonnes

Manchester 7.3m (24ft) | 19.35m (63.5ft)

Easter days

Max. weight: 15,000 tonnes

What have been the most common dates for Easter since 1900?

12 April has been Easter Day 7 times 31 March and 16 April 6 times 27 March, 1 April, 11 April, 15 April, 20 April 5 times

By contrast, of all possible dates, Easter has fallen only once on 24 March, 25 March, 24 April and 25 April. 23 March, 28 March, 2 April and 13 April have seen two Easters apiece.

Steel deal

Efforts went on to save Liberty Steel. How big is the UK steel industry?

— In 2016 the industry was worth £1.6 billion, accounting for 0.7 per cent of manufacturing output and 0.1 per cent of total economic output.

— It employedpeople.— Total output wastonnes, compared withtonnes from China, the world’s largest producer.— The UK was the fifth largest producer in Europe, after Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

Source: House of Commons Library