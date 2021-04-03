The Spectator
Which football teams are the biggest losers?
Mounting losses
The England football team beat San Marino 5-0, taking to 56 the number of competitive games that the micro-nation has gone without a victory since 1990. Has any other football team exceeded this record?
Big canals
The Suez Canal was blocked by a grounded container ship. Which are the biggest shipping canals?
Maximum draft | Maximum beam
Suez 20m (66ft) | 77m (254ft)
Panama 12.6m (41.2ft) | 33.5m (110ft)
Kiel 9.5m (31.2ft) | 32.5m (106ft)
Manchester 7.3m (24ft) | 19.35m (63.5ft)
Easter days
What have been the most common dates for Easter since 1900?
12 April has been Easter Day 7 times
By contrast, of all possible dates, Easter has fallen only once on 24 March, 25 March, 24 April and 25 April. 23 March, 28 March, 2 April and 13 April have seen two Easters apiece.
Steel deal
Efforts went on to save Liberty Steel. How big is the UK steel industry?
— In 2016 the industry was worth £1.6 billion, accounting for 0.7 per cent of manufacturing output and 0.1 per cent of total economic output.
Source: House of Commons Library