Who first committed ‘cultural appropriation’?
Culture clashes
The pop star Adele was accused of ‘cultural appropriation’ for adopting a Jamaican hairstyle for the online Notting Hill Carnival. Who first committed this alleged sin? The concept has been traced to a paper presented by Canadian art historian Kenneth Coutts-Smith at a symposium of the International Association of Art Critics in Lisbon in September 1976 — he used the terms ‘cultural colonialism’ and ‘historical appropriation’. His earliest example didn’t involve black cultures, however, but the Medici adopting an ‘idealised view of Roman Republican Virtue’ in the construction of Florence.
Bags of rubbish
The mandatory charge for plastic bags is to be doubled to 10p and extended to small convenience stores. Before the charge was introduced in 2015 the quantity of plastic used to supply British shoppers with single-use bags was estimated at 61,000 tonnes. How does that compare with other uses of plastic? Quantities in tonnes:
Bottles | 947,000
Construction industry | 800,000
Packaging film | 759,000
Pots, trays and tubs | 441,000
Electrical goods | 400,000
Vehicles | 400,000
Source: WRAP
Tax receipts
The Chancellor was reported to be considering a variety of tax increases. Which taxes raised the most revenue in 2017/18?
Income tax | £175bn
National insurance | £130bn
VAT | £125bn
Property taxes | £62bn
Corporation taxes | £58bn
Capital taxes | £31bn
Fuel taxes | £27bn
Source: IFS
Child mortality
A study of 260 hospitals revealed that just six under-19s had died of Covid-19, all of them with severe pre-existing conditions. What were the leading causes of death in the 1,633 children (aged 28 days to 15 years) who died in 2018?
Congenital abnormalities | 271
Cancer | 253
External causes (accidents, violence) | 170
Diseases of the nervous system | 134
Respiratory disease | 121
Circulatory disorders | 96
Endocrine, nutritional disorders | 92
Infectious and parasitic diseases | 82
Source: ONS