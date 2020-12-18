Who’s to blame for the latest Covid test shambles?

When schools returned in September, the sudden spike in demand for Covid-19 tests caught the test and trace programme out. Dido Harding, head of NHS test and trace, told MPs back then that demand was 'significantly outstripping the capacity we have'. It was a predictable situation – but has the government learned its lesson? Sadly, it appears not.

With Christmas only a week away, Brits have taken heed of the warnings not to give anything nasty to granny when they sit down for lunch on the big day. Unsurprisingly, many are keen to get tested as a result. University students are also returning home in their droves, adding extra demand for tests. And the recent spike in infections has also put the test and trace programme under strain. All of these things could have been foreseen – and, indeed, Mr S hears that hundreds of millions of Covid tests have been purchased. But sadly they are not currently getting to all the people that need them.

When Mr S tried to book his test he was told that 'There are no more home tests available' and to 'try again later'. It seems he isn't alone in having difficulty diagnosing whether his cough might be more sinister. 'No COVID tests available for 3rd day in a row', wrote one Twitter user. 'Hi department for health and social care, why are there no tests available? How can I get a test? This is an absolute disgrace,' wrote another. There are plenty of other angry people venting their frustration at Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Earlier this week, the government's new system of private coronavirus tests for travellers – which was aimed at ensuring people could cut their time in quarantine down to five days – also ran into trouble. Within hours of its launch on Tuesday, tests had run out. Chronomics, which sells private tests, suggested that the government was at fault. Rupert Channing, a spokesman for the company, said that 'even the most optimistic guide they (the government) gave us, this is way outside it'. 'If they had thought about it a bit more, they might have decided not to launch this directly in the Christmas period when there's the potential for a perfect storm,' he added. Oh dear.

Tens of billions of pounds have so far been poured into increasing Britain's testing capacity – and a huge number of tests have been bought. Yet, once again, at a crucial time in Britain's fight against Covid-19, demand seems to be outstripping supply. Who is to blame for Britain's latest Covid testing shambles?