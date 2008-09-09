  1. Magazine: Invalid Date
  2. Magazine
    3. Issue: Invalid Date
  3. Barometer

The Spectator

Whose bright idea was the circuit-breaker?

From magazine issue
Whose bright idea was the circuit-breaker?
iStock
Text settings
Comments

It’s electrifying!

Who invented the circuit-breaker? Thomas Edison patented it in 1879, realising what damage could be caused to electrical equipment in the event of a surge in current created by short-circuit. However, his early electrical installations did not use them, opting instead for fuses — thin wires designed to burn out when the current flowing through them reached a critical level. The first circuit-breaker — with spring-loaded contacts designed to open when the current became too much — was not installed until 1898, at L Street Station by the Boston Electric Light Company.

Vehicle recovery

Has the recovery in car sales been maintained? Registrations by month:

2019 - 2020

February 81,969 - 79,594

March 458,054 - 254,684

April 161,064 - 4,321

May 183,724 - 20,247

June 223,421 - 145,377

July 157,198 - 174,887

August 92,573 - 87,276

Source: SMMT

The franchise affair

The government effectively announced the end of the rail franchising system for good, with the government taking on the financial risk of how many people choose to travel. What effect has the privatisation had on passenger numbers?

Passenger journeys (million)

Before privatisation:

1958 - 1,090

1968 - 831

1978 - 724

1988/89 - 855

After railways were privatised between 1995 and 1997:

1998/99 - 891

2008/09 - 1,266

2018/19 - 1,755

Source: Office for Rail and Road

Fine lines

The government proposed fines of £10,000 for people who failed to self-isolate. What else have people been fined £10,000 for?

— A student in Nottingham was fined that sum for organising a house party which was attended by 50 people.

— Piers Corbyn, elder brother of Jeremy, was fined for organising a protest against lockdown.

— Two people were fined for organising a rave in Banwen, Glamorgan.

—The owner of a Chinese takeaway was fined for running an unregistered house of multiple occupancy.

Useful links
More from The Spectator
About us
Subscribe
Useful links
About us
More from The Spectator
Subscribe