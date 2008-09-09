The Spectator
Whose bright idea was the circuit-breaker?
It’s electrifying!
Who invented the circuit-breaker? Thomas Edison patented it in 1879, realising what damage could be caused to electrical equipment in the event of a surge in current created by short-circuit. However, his early electrical installations did not use them, opting instead for fuses — thin wires designed to burn out when the current flowing through them reached a critical level. The first circuit-breaker — with spring-loaded contacts designed to open when the current became too much — was not installed until 1898, at L Street Station by the Boston Electric Light Company.
Vehicle recovery
Has the recovery in car sales been maintained? Registrations by month:
2019 - 2020
The franchise affair
The government effectively announced the end of the rail franchising system for good, with the government taking on the financial risk of how many people choose to travel. What effect has the privatisation had on passenger numbers?
Passenger journeys (million)
Before privatisation:
After railways were privatised between 1995 and 1997:
Fine lines
The government proposed fines of £10,000 for people who failed to self-isolate. What else have people been fined £10,000 for?
— A student in Nottingham was fined that sum for organising a house party which was attended by 50 people.