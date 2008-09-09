Whose bright idea was the circuit-breaker?

It’s electrifying!

Who invented the circuit-breaker? Thomas Edison patented it in 1879, realising what damage could be caused to electrical equipment in the event of a surge in current created by short-circuit. However, his early electrical installations did not use them, opting instead for fuses — thin wires designed to burn out when the current flowing through them reached a critical level. The first circuit-breaker — with spring-loaded contacts designed to open when the current became too much — was not installed until 1898, at L Street Station by the Boston Electric Light Company.

Vehicle recovery

Has the recovery in car sales been maintained? Registrations by month:

2019 - 2020 81,969 - 79,594 March 458,054 - 254,684 April 161,064 - 4,321 May 183,724 - 20,247 June 223,421 - 145,377

The franchise affair

JulyAugustSource: SMMT

The government effectively announced the end of the rail franchising system for good, with the government taking on the financial risk of how many people choose to travel. What effect has the privatisation had on passenger numbers?

Passenger journeys (million)

Before privatisation:

1958 -1968 -19781988/89

After railways were privatised between 1995 and 1997:

Fine lines

1998/99 -2008/09 -2018/19Source: Office for Rail and Road

The government proposed fines of £10,000 for people who failed to self-isolate. What else have people been fined £10,000 for?

— A student in Nottingham was fined that sum for organising a house party which was attended by 50 people.

— Piers Corbyn, elder brother of Jeremy, was fined for organising a protest against lockdown.— Two people were fined for organising a rave in Banwen, Glamorgan.—The owner of a Chinese takeaway was fined for running an unregistered house of multiple occupancy.