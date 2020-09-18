Why Boris Johnson needs to speak to Anders Tegnell

It’s not hard to understand Boris Johnson’s dilemma. He will hate the idea of a second lockdown, but his scientific advisers tell him it's the best way to fight a second wave. He’s not sure if their fears are exaggerated, but how is he to know? There are not very many expert voices around No10 to challenge the SAGE committee’s assumptions.

One idea could be reaching out to Anders Tegnell, Sweden’s chief epidemiologist, who has just been interviewed by Andrew Neil for our new Spectator TV. The Swedes were able to identify the exaggerations in the Imperial College London assumptions first time around - and might be able to check the assumptions No10 is being given this time.

Sweden’s public health authority is well stocked with experienced epidemiologists: Tegnell has experience in the field with Sars and Ebola and has seen first hand the problems of modelling. So when Neil Ferguson’s Imperial College model was published with its prognosis for Sweden – with calculations pointing to 85,000 deaths if they did not lock down – Tegnell was able to reject it because his Public Health Agency had enough in-house expertise to spot the flaws. In the end, there was no lockdown -and fewer than 6,000 deaths.

As Tegnell has just told Spectator TV:

“We looked at the [Imperial] model and we could see that the variables put into the model were quite extreme.. Why did they choose variables that gave extreme results? So we were always quite doubtful. We did some work on our own that pointed in quite a different direction. In the end, it proved that our prognosis was much closer to the real situation. Probably because we used data that was coming from the actual situation, and not from some kind of theoretical model.”

Andrew asked Tegnell if he’s saying of the Imperial model: rubbish in, rubbish out. He replied

“You have to be very careful about models. They’re not made to do prognosis, they are made to test various different kind of measures to take, to see what kind of effect they might have. Because as you said: rubbish in, rubbish out.”

Andrew then asked if No10 was unable to get a second opinion, unable to interrogate the scientists’ assumptions and see if they were realistic. “I think that’s a good question for somebody to look at,” he replied. But then he said:

“If we could have more openness, and we could have had some more discussion on a technical level between countries before these decisions were taken, I think we could have arrived at something – together – that would have worked better than the situation we have right now.”

This evening, Britain is talking about a second lockdown and Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer, is wandering around Whitehall with studies and extrapolations that look a lot like the Imperial College London assumptions of yore. It might make sense for No10 to call up Tegnell and ask him for a second opinion. Yes, Sweden and Britain are very different countries– but it's the assumptions behind the models that matter. To compare notes on the basic behaviour and characteristics of the virus. Tegnell has tonight indicated that he is open to working with the British authorities: No10 could do a lot worse than accept.