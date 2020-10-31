Why have No. 10’s Covid forecasts changed so much?

In his sobering presentation, the Prime Minister showed how much his view of the virus has changed. Covid is no longer a threat that can be managed by local restrictions. It’s a menace so large that it threatens to overwhelm the NHS within weeks unless a new lockdown is implemented. He went so far as to spell out what an overwhelmed NHS might mean: ‘doctors and nurses forced to choose between saving Covid patients and non-Covid patients.’ But he turned immediately to the graphs, on which his case hangs. Sir Patrick Vallance ran through them: the same ones leaked to the BBC this morning, some of them showing daily deaths surging to 6,000 – six times the first peak. If this is even remotely on the cards, drastic action is understandable. Here it is:-

There’s no mention of ‘worst-case’ scenarios: these are billed only as ‘winter scenarios’. But who drew them up? What are the assumptions? The leak this morning told us who did the modelling: Cambridge, Imperial, etc. These studies ought to be published, together with the assumptions behind them - to help understand how we get from the data we've seen in recent weeks to the scenarios shown to us now.

The last time we had a gloomy scenario outlined to us in a press conference was 21 Sep when Vallance & Whitty gave a projection of 50,000 reported daily infections by mid-October. Those who dismissed this as fanciful were proved right fairly quickly - even now, at the end of the month, daily infections are barely half that figure. Yet somehow, from an infections trajectory growing nowhere near as fast as that outlined by Vallance and Whitty, we now see projections of a Covid tsunami far bigger even than their own worst-case scenario.

This raises big questions about what we know about the virus - And what changed. The government's worst-case scenario of 30 July had deaths maxing out at 800 a day. This now looks far milder than any of the new studies commissioned. The worst-case scenario has never been published officially, which is why The Spectator made it public last week. Here's the deaths it envisaged:-

Why has the situation worsened so much? Is it because the virus is deadlier than we had thought, or that the current Covid measures are less effective than we thought? How did we get to a position where we thought we could live with the virus to having four studies pointing to a monster threatening to crush the NHS unless we enforce a national lockdown? Are there similar studies in Europe, with massive upgrades pointing to a Covid tsunami on a similar scale? Or do we feel there’s something particular to Britain that means, even after the care we were taking, that the second wave could rise four times as high as the first? And if a full lockdown (don't meet anyone, don't use transport, don't go to school) was needed to crush a far-smaller first wave, how effective do we think today's measures will be in flattening the second curve? Somewhere along the way, assumptions have changed – a lot. We have not yet been told which ones, or why.

Then the hospital numbers: this time, not a range of outside forecasts but the government’s central forecast, showing far more hospitalisations than first time around. So all of the precautions we’re taking, having a capital city where mobility is a third of what it was pre-crisis, seem not to have protected us from this kind of impact. Nor has the NHS scaled up. So we're back to ‘protect the NHS’ as a mantra: a phrase deeply controversial amongst doctors because it discourages the sick from seeking health.

Again, what are the assumptions used to make the above chart? And how did they change so quickly? The Sage worst-case scenario we published was dated 30 July – and it involved it maxing out at just over 3,000 admissions per day. Now the central estimate easily smashes through 4,000 – it’s not even a peak – rising perhaps as high as 8,000. What changed to move that picture so dramatically?

When The Spectator published the leaked July 30 Sage RWC analysis earlier this week, we published the whole document with every assumption in it. Some of them are quite important: for example, that the infection fatality ratio is 0.7 per cent. That’s pretty important because it’s a death rate more than twice as high as the current consensus (0.3 per cent). Sage seemed to be pushing the ‘worst case’ to the max, yet its death figures are dwarfed by what we now see. Why?

So there is a very important story to tell here. When this comes to a vote, No10 will have to tell it - and win over MPs who will suspect that

That's why No. 10 ought to publish the new studies and assumptions, and tell us what has changed so much.