Isabel Hardman
Why is Britain so useless at helping Ukrainian refugees?
Some MPs were in tears yesterday when President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the House of Commons, and understandably so, given the soaring rhetoric and bravery of a man who knows his days on earth could be numbered.
But across Westminster over the past few days, MPs and their constituency teams have also been crying tears of frustration at the Home Office's handling of the visa application process. Not only has there been intense confusion between the different arms of government about how many routes there are for refugees – with Home Secretary Priti Patel claiming she was creating a third one, only for No. 10 and other ministerial colleagues to insist there were only two routes and that wasn't changing. Then there is the problem with the visa application centres: on Monday Patel said one had been set up en route to Calais, which turned out not to be true, with refugees still being told to go to Brussels or Paris. 'En route' could be Lille, more than 70 miles from Calais, where a new centre is being set up (although the Eurostar stops at Lille).
One kind interpretation is that the caseworkers at the Home Office haven't been trained sufficiently for them to use the initiative when it comes to people fleeing for their lives from a war zone. Others are relieved that the community sponsorship route is now being managed by another ministry: Michael Gove's Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Department, with a new minister, Richard Harrington, working between Home Office and Gove's department to try to improve things.