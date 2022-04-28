Steerpike
Why is the BBC trying to cancel Biff, Chip and Kipper?
For years the Biff, Chip and Kipper books have been a staple of the primary school child’s literary diet – with sprogs across the country following the magical adventures of the three siblings and their friends.
This has led to accusations that the children were depicting Muslims as being ‘scary’ more generally.
While readers may note that we’re quite some way from Biff burning a copy of the Quran or drawing the prophet Muhammed with a bomb on his turban, his transgression has been enough for publisher OUP to take the book out of print. And to ensure young readers are shielded from his bigotry, OUP is now destroying the books entirely, with errant copies to be pulped by the publisher. ‘A small number of copies may still remain in the supply chain’, the OUP lamented.
In a write-up of the row, the BBC has suggested that the book has been withdrawn because it has ‘attracted criticism for describing people wearing turbans and a niqab as unfriendly.’
In a stab at balance, the publicly-funded body pointed out that ‘Some have described it as "inappropriate", while others said it was an example of Islamophobia.’
But Mr S can’t help but notice that some rather vital context appears to have been missing from the BBC’s coverage. As the Telegraph reports, after the children rescue the princess from the unfriendly town:
“They make it safely to her kingdom, where the people also wear turbans and the women wear hijabs, and where everyone is friendly and welcoming.
In other words Biff, Chip, Kipper and Wilf appear to have no animus towards people who wear Islamic dress and have simply stumbled on a town that isn’t particularly friendly.