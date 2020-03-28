Why the coronavirus crisis could peak sooner than expected

The government is adjusting to the reality of dealing with the coronavirus crisis, while three of its most important figures – the PM, the Health Secretary and the Chief Medical Officer – are in isolation. All have mild symptoms so far and modern technology means that this is not the devastating blow it would have been even a decade ago.

The government now think that this crisis is going to come to a head quicker than expected. The week beginning 12 April, not mid-May, is expected to be the peak of the virus. One of those leading the government’s response to the crisis tells me that after that is ‘when we’d expect to see things level off’.

If the NHS can make it through that week without being overwhelmed, then this country should be able to handle the rest of the outbreak.

If that happens, then the current restrictions might be eased quicker than expected, allowing the economy to get going again. Boris Johnson himself is keen for them to go sooner rather than later. I’m told, ‘He knows they’re necessary, but he really hates them’.