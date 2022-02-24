Will George Galloway honour his Russia bet?

Ah, gorgeous George, the man so often on the right side of history. The rabble-rousing politician, who has had more parties than Boris Johnson, has been at it again in recent weeks, insisting that 'the West provoked this crisis' in Ukraine. Coincidentally, the former Labour MP also hosts a show on Moscow-backed network RT UK – previously better known as Russia Today.

Galloway struck a bet earlier this month with a pro-Unionist Twitter account. Under the suggested terms of the deal, if Europe reached July without an invasion, Ukrainian soldiers killed in action or without any Ukrainian territory gained by Russia, the user in question would have to change their profile picture to one of George Galloway and post a public apology. But if Galloway lost the bet he would have to do the same, admitting his error.

Unfortunately, less than a fortnight after the bet was struck, Russian troops have indeed invaded Ukraine – and Galloway is still yet to apologise or change his profile picture. This is despite the former Respect Party leader 'liking' the suggested bet tweet and replying 'Deal' to the post online. Is he a man of his word?

I gave this fair chance before I called this in, but the last few hours have been 100% conclusive. 💥 Russia has invaded Ukraine. 🇷🇺A deal is a deal, and I know you are a man of your word @georgegalloway . 👍 pic.twitter.com/Ts2JEA8g7O February 24, 2022

It's now hours after the invasion and Galloway is still yet to honour his pledge. Perhaps he’s waiting to await instructions from RT first...