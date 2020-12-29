Will Rees Mogg vote for the Brexit deal?

Boris Johnson's Brexit deal continues to cause a stir ahead of tomorrow's parliamentary vote. Nowhere is this more true than with the Conservative party's most famous Brexiteer Jacob Rees Mogg who faces a somewhat unexpected quandary when it comes to deciding which lobby to walk through.

Mr Rees Mogg said in March 2019 that he would not vote for a deal ‘under any circumstances' if it wasn’t backed by the DUP, stating that 'ultimately the United Kingdom is more important to me than the European Union'.

However, Rees Mogg now finds himself caught between two conflicting camps. The DUP have said they will not vote for Boris’s new deal but the European Research Group - Parliament's largest group of Eurosceptic MPs - have offered their support. Rees Mogg has backed the deal on Twitter but it remains to be seen whether he will renege on his previous expression of loyalty towards the DUP. Mr Steerpike will be watching this space.