Win a signed copy of Scotland Beyond the Bagpipes

A new Scottish travel book, Scotland Beyond the Bagpipes, hits bookshop shelves on March 28 – and we've got 5 signed copies to give away.

Writer Helen Ochyra is an English travel journalist who fell in love with the boy next door – Scotland. After numerous short visits to write articles for the national press, Helen found herself bewitched, and desperate to spend more time north of the border. On losing her mum, Helen realised life was too short not to head out on the Scottish adventure she craved, so she packed up the car and headed north.Scotland Beyond the Bagpipes is the story of her trip and has been called "truly compelling" by former Times travel editor Jane Knight.