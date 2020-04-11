Wine Club 11 April

Well, I never expected to spend my 60th birthday under lock and key, that’s for sure. I had a slightly troubled youth, it’s true, with several run-ins with the rozzers during my teens — culminating in a salutary scolding at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court in August 1976 — but after a (fairly) blameless middle age, I thought that was it. I did not anticipate my current incarceration. But then nor, I imagine, did you anticipate yours.

We live in unnerving times and I don’t mean to be flippant when I say that never was wine more vital. I’m not promoting the abuse of alcohol, merely its sensible consumption, for it has been proved to my satisfaction that when taken in moderation in the form of wine, alcohol can undoubtedly be beneficial to health. Our mental health is as important as our physical wellbeing and, in these days of isolation, a glass or two of vino can buoy one up like nothing else.

Happily, despite the ban on gatherings, there’s no need to drink alone. Only last night, I enjoyed a bottle of Prosecco with neighbours via the video-conferencing marvel that is Zoom. We ‘clinked’ glasses, nattered away online and had a hoot.

And you can, too, with this fine selection of Italian artisan wines courtesy of Honest Grapes, who, at the time of writing, continue to offer nationwide delivery. I strongly suggest you take advantage of this.

The 2018 Rosade Furlane Bianco Venturin (1) is charmingly easy-going. A blend of Chardonnay, Gewurztraminer, Friulano (aka Sauvignon Vert), Pinot Bianco, Sauvignon Blanc and Muller-Thurgau from the Veneto, it’s deliciously aromatic, fresh, vibrant and slightly creamy on the finish. A perfect springtime wine, it’s ideal as a well-chilled aperitif. £11.40 down from £12.40.

The 2018 Volpi Terre Siciliane Grillo (2) from Sicily is 100 per cent Grillo (which they use to make that all-but-forgotten fortified wine Marsala) and 100 per cent organic and vegan to boot. The family-owned, century-old parent winery, Cantine Volpi, might be in Piedmont, but this little beauty is Sicilian to its bootstraps: fresh, light, lively and full of zesty, thirst-quenching citrus. £11.90 down from £12.90.

The 2018 Vermentino di Gallura, Vigne Surrau (3) is another island wine made a few miles inland from swanky-dan Porto Cervo on the Costa Smeralda, Sardinia. Gallura is Sardinia’s only DOCG region and this is a peach, full of weighty ripe fruit, garrigue herbs, heady spice and a long, dry finish. £14.90 down from £15.90.

The 2018 Volpi Montepulciano d’Abruzzo (4) is sister wine to the Grillo and likewise organic and vegan. Produced in Abruzzo, it’s a classic of its type, disarmingly succulent with plenty of rich, dark fruit, decent tannins and a fine savoury finish. Un-oaked, it’s a wine to enjoy in its youth, right here, right now. £12.90 down from £13.90.

The 2018 Castello Romitorio Ghiacco Forte Morellino di Scansano (5) is a fine example of Tuscan Sangiovese (Morellino being the grape’s local name) from an estate owned by the celebrated neo-expressionist artist, Sandro Chia. Rich, dark and concentrated, it sees no oak and is as fresh as it is succulent. £14.90 down from £15.90.

The 2018 Rosso di Montepulciano, Gracciano della Seta (6) is made from Prugnolo Gentile (a clone of Sangiovese) blended with dashes of Canaillo and Merlot. It’s big and bold, crammed with ripe dark fruit, with hints of chocolate, spice and tobacco and the longest of finishes. £15.50 down from £16.50.

And finally, because we all need well-priced effervescence, we’ve the very tasty Dal Bello Prosecco Extra Dry NV (7). It’s as decent a Prosecco as I’ve had in yonks, fresh, fruity and yet dry. £12.90 down from £13.90.

The mixed case has two bottles of each wine except the Prosecco which is available by the half dozen. Delivery, as ever, is free.