Wine Club 25 April

So herewith the Speccie’s 10,000th issue. Hurrah! And what finer reason needed to crack open some tip-top vino?

My old man, Cyril Ray, from whom I learned my love of the grape, was assistant editor here in the days of Brian Inglis, Bernard Levin and Katharine Whitehorn, having started his career in 1936 as a reporter on what was then the Manchester Guardian.

I remember him telling me that when he was first taken around the MG’s reporters’ room, a hunched figure in the corner was indicated. ‘That’s Gerald,’ he was told. ‘Make friends with him. He owns the typewriter.’

Needless to say, then, my pa would have been astounded at the technology required to get this landmark issue out during lockdown, produced as it was from various kitchen tables around the country. Large glasses all round, I think. Cheers!

And thanks to Mr Wheeler, we’ve a bumper offer with which to celebrate, comprising nine truly tasty wines from Chile (mainly) and Argentina, both countries famed for offering cracking value and quality. There is much here to enjoy and, NB, Mr Wheeler are still delivering.

The 2018 Veramonte Organic Sauvignon Blanc Reserva (1) from Chile’s cool-climate Casablanca Valley is light, fresh, zesty and deliciously uncomplicated. In short: the ideal aperitif. £11.50 down from £12.75.

I’ve visited Chile’s Errázuriz many times and love their wines, with the 2018 Errázuriz Aconcagua Costa Chardonnay (2) one of my favourites. Oak-fermented, it has complexity and the longest of lemony, honeyed finishes. It bears comparison with pretty tidy white Burgundy. £14.75 down from £16.00.

The 2019 Viu Manent Estate Collection Reserva Rosé (3) from Chile’s Colchagua Valley is simple, undemanding fare and daftly drinkable. It’s fresh and lively with plenty of summery red fruit and a clean dry finish. £9.75 down from £11.50.

The 2016 El Salvaje Malbec (4) from Casa de Uco, high in the foothills of the Andes in Mendoza, is a glorious example of Argentine Malbec. Only 3,000 cases were made and, with its heady scent of violets and rich, dark, meaty fruit, it’s an absolute peach. £13.25 down from £15.00.

The 2018 Finca Don Otaviano Estate Premium Cabernet Sauvignon (5) is also from Mendoza. High altitude and plenty of sun give both freshness and ripeness as well as extraordinary depth of blackcurranty, spicy flavour. Delicious! £11.50 down from £13.25.

If Malbec is Argentina’s signature grape, so Carmenère is Chile’s, and the 2017 Caliterra Tributo Carmenère (6) is a corker. It’s chocolatey, peppery, slightly minty and — with tiny splashes of Syrah and Malbec for seasoning — rich and satisfying. £11.75 down from £13.00.

The 2017 Cousiño Macul Antiguas Reservas Cabernet Sauvignon (7) comes from a 160-year-old family-owned estate in Chile’s Maipo Valley and is serious stuff for the price. With keen acidity lifting the concentrated blackberry/blackcurrant fruit, it makes for a very rewarding mouthful. £15.00 down from £16.00.

The 2018 Errázuriz Aconcagua Costa Pinot Noir (8) is classic oak-aged Chilean Pinot — fresh, ripe and juicy, with a welcome savoury twist and a sensible price to match. I love it! £15.00 down from £16.75.

Finally, the 2015 Viu Manent ViBo Punta del Viento (9), a hearty Rhône-style Grenache, Syrah, Mourvèdre blend from the Colchagua Valley. Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate gave it 90/100 and it is indeed top notch, being full of juicy, ripe, spicy fruit and silky tannins. £17.50 down from £19.50.

The wines are offered in boxes of six (with a minimum order of 12 bottles) and the mixed case includes one bottle of each wine except wines 1, 4 and 7, of which there are two. Delivery, as ever, is free.

Order today