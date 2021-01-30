Wine Club 30 January

Dry January? Are you kidding? What dry January? I’m sorry, but I really don’t think this is the year to be considering such things. Having sought a number of opinions, the consensus was this: don’t be such an idiot, now is not the time.

At Mrs Ray’s behest I did try my best, though, and managed almost three weeks before discovering a well hidden but fully stocked bar on my careening wagon. I was undone in a trice and have been grinning ever since. Anyway, we’ve made it to the cusp of February and, courtesy of FromVineyardsDirect, I’m delighted to present the ideal wines with which to fill the gaps left by Christmas, NYE and bloody lockdown.

As we all know, a Muscadet keeps the doctor away and the 2016 Comte Leloup du Ch. de Chasseloir Muscadet de Sèvre et Maine Sur Lie (1) is the perfect preventative medicine. Made from hand-harvested, century-old Melon de Bourgogne vines — the oldest in the region — the wine has weight, depth, texture and character. It has apple freshness, too, and is extremely drinkable. £10.95 down from £11.95.

The 2017 Domaine du Bicheron Mâcon-Péronne (2) is FVD’s best-selling Burgundy by far and an old favourite of the Speccie Wine Club. Mrs R and I drained a bottle just last night and revelled in its freshness, its old vine concentration, its whisper of honey and its sense of restrained exuberance. In short, we loved it. £11.95 down from £12.95.

The 2019 Domaine de la Motte Beauroy Chablis 1er Cru (3) is a complete delight and hats off to FVD’s David Campbell for finding such a toothsome Premier Cru Chablis at such a modest price. Fermented in barrel, it has delicious hints of nuts, vanilla and toast behind the enticing lemony/melony top notes. £18.75 down from £19.95.

The 2017 Rioja Vega Edición Limitada Crianza (4) is a little gem. An oak-aged 75 per cent Tempranillo/25 per cent Graciano blend from one of Rioja’s oldest bodegas, it’s full of rich, ripe, succulent dark fruit flavours backed by warm toasted spice and vanilla on the finish. A worthy Decanter Gold Medal winner. £12.95 down from £13.95.

Also from Spain, but from Priorat further south east, the 2017 Celler Cal Pla Porrera (5) is a gloriously satisfying Grenache/Carignan/Cabernet Sauvignon blend. It’s big and bold for sure and, at 15%vol, punchy too but, with mouth-filling fruit, it slips down alarmingly easily. £14.95 down from £15.95.

The 2013 Castello di Potentino ‘Sacromonte’ (6) is a beautifully mature Sangiovese from the ‘sacred mountain’ of Monte Amiata in southern Tuscany. Organic, biodynamic and fabulously moreish, it’s cherry-ripe, soft, mellow and spicy and deeply alluring. £13.95 down from £14.95.

Just to show how much we love you, I managed to persuade David to let us have the 2016 Sainchargny ‘Émérite’ Crémant de Bourgogne (7) by the unmixed half dozen. This latest vintage from the wonderful Cave de Lugny co-operative is as fine as its predecessors, all of which I adored and never tired of banging on about. Produced in the champagne method from hand-harvested, oak-aged Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, it has scrumptious fresh fruit and gratifying toasty, biscuity notes. It’s a stunning fizz at any price. £14.50 down from £15.95.

Finally, the bin-end to end all bin-ends, the 2015 Ch. Trillol (8). We’ve offered this before but not at such a ridiculous price. A warm, spicy, juicy, comforting Grenache/Syrah/Carignan blend from the fabled Sichel family’s estate in Corbières, it’s fully mature and begging to be drunk. The vineyards are being revamped and this is the last of Trillol in its current form and you’d be crazy not to snap it up. £7.95 down from £13.95.

The mixed case has two bottles each of wines 1-6 and delivery, as ever, is free.



Order today.