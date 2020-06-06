Wine Club 6 June

What did you do during the great lockdown, Daddy? Well, son, I grew a beard, watched all 264 episodes of Frasier and became a raging inebriate. Well, I didn’t so much grow a beard deliberately as do nothing to stop it sprouting. And while I fully intend to see the whole Frasier canon chronologically, I have only reached episode 149 thus far. As for the vino, since I’m still just managing to stick to a strict 6 p.m. uncorking time, I claim I’m not a complete soak, toper or dipso.

That’s not to say I don’t obsess all day about what I’m going to drink in the evening because I do, just as I fuss about what’s for dinner the minute I clear breakfast away. Anyway, given that we’re in the midst of a rather strange 2019 Bordeaux en primeur campaign, we should really be thinking of claret but since nobody seems to have tasted any samples, how the heck do we know what to buy? Far better, I say, to stick to Burgundy and to fill one’s boots with this stellar offer from Mr Wheeler.

Maison Louis Latour is a titan of Burgundy and has been making wine there since 1797. It remains family-owned and run, with 11th generation Louis-Fabrice Latour at the helm. The company’s 50 hectares (which include more Grand Cru vineyards than anyone else) are farmed sustainably and it uses organic preparations where it can, makes its own compost and ploughs many of its vineyards by horse. The proof, though, is in the bottle and I’ve long been a sucker for MLL’s wines.

We start with the 2018 Louis Latour Mâcon-Lugny ‘Les Genièvres’ (1), everyone’s favourite entry-level white Burgundy. Its red counterpart, the 2018 Louis Latour Pinot Noir ‘Les Pierres Dorées’ (5), is similarly accessible and tasty. You can buy these wines by the unmixed dozen or as part of the Everyday Burgundy Selection, with six bottles of each.

Next, we have three whites and three reds, all of which express the inimitable Louis Latour house style and each village’s own particular terroir to perfection. Yes, all the whites are Chardonnay and yes all the reds are Pinot Noir but, goodness me, the nuances of aroma and flavour and the subtle differences between them are fascinating.

The 2018 Louis Latour Saint-Véran ‘Les Deux Moulins’ (2), the 2018 Louis Latour Pouilly-Vinzelles ‘En Paradis’ (3) and the 2018 Louis Latour Montagny 1er Cru ‘La Grande Roche’ (4) comprise the whites, and the 2018 Louis Latour Marsannay (6), the 2018 Louis Latour Santenay (7) and the 2018 Louis Latour Mercurey (8) comprise the reds. All are heavily reduced in price and can be bought as unmixed dozens or as part of the mixed Village Burgundy Selection, with two bottles of each.

Finally, we’ve pulled off an enormous coup, about which I’m tickled pink. Spectator readers are the only folk in the world to be offered six bottles of top-flight Louis Latour Burgundy in a limited edition of 65 wooden boxes complete with tasting notes and drinking dates at an all-in price of £360. The wines — the Louis Latour Meursault ‘Genevrières’, Louis Latour Puligny-Montrachet ‘Sous le Puits’, Louis Latour Volnay ‘En Chevret’, Louis Latour Chambolle-Musigny, Louis Latour Morey-Saint-Denis, Louis Latour Nuits-Saint-Georges ‘Les Crots’ — are all from the superb 2015 vintage and represent the cream of the crop. These are names to conjure with. All are ready to drink but will happily age yet further.

