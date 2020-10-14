‘I’ve stopped watching you’: Laurence Fox and ﻿﻿Yasmin Alibhai-Brown clash

It perhaps isn't much of a surprise that Laurence Fox and Yasmin Alibhai-Brown failed to see eye-to-eye in a discussion on white privilege. But Mr S was still somewhat taken aback by the pair's discussion on Jeremy Vine's Channel 5 talk show this morning.

"I know it's very hard for you to be such a privileged white man... I can see you hate it, being a Fox." @y_alibhai | @TheJeremyVine | #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/9lX59jQNyP Yasmin Alibhai-Brown blasts Laurence Fox's views on racism, before telling him: "I've stopped watching you on Lewis." @LozzaFox October 14, 2020

Alibhai-Brown started the discussion by telling Fox:

'You should actually ask other people whether there is racism, not you. I know it's very hard you to be such a privileged white man. It's a burden, I can see it's a burden. You hate it being a Fox.'

Fox then tried to find some common ground, telling Alibhai-Brown: 'I don't think we do disagree.'

But his efforts appeared to be in vain:

AB: 'I do not agree with you at all after this monstrous moment.'

Fox: 'Is there nothing we can find in common?'

AB: 'Nothing.'

Alibhai-Brown wasn't finished there though. She saved her most cutting dig for the end:

'I've stopped watching you by the way. Even Lewis, which I used to like...Mr Fox, you and I will never be friends'.

Oh dear.