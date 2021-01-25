‘That’s insulting’: Therese Coffey walks out of Piers Morgan interview

It wasn't long ago that the government was staging a boycott of Piers Morgan's breakfast show. Now, Tory ministers are back on the show. But it's safe to say there is still no love lost between those speaking on behalf of the government and Morgan. This morning, it was Therese Coffey's turn to appear on Good Morning Britain.

Morgan quizzed Coffey on why Britain had one of the highest Covid death rates in the world. Coffey responded by saying there were plenty of reasons, including, possibly, the age of our population and Britain's obesity problem. Morgan then asked Coffey whether she was blaming Brits for our country's Covid crisis.

'I think that is a very insulting thing you've just said,' Coffey said. The work and pensions secretary then cut short the interview:

Coffey: 'Well Piers, thank you very much for this. We were due to start at 8.15...I'm sorry Piers I'm going to have to go to another broadcaster.'

Morgan: 'Given you said i was insulting'

Coffey: 'Piers, I'm sorry, I'm going to have to go. Thank you...'

Oh dear. Mr S sees another boycott on the cards...