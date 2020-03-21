2449: Stateless

Eight thematic words (one of two words), which solvers have to discover and whose two-letter abbreviations form the anagram I’M IRISH-CAVAN-YORK, do not appear in the grid, as the title suggests, but each can be linked with one of the unclued lights. Two unclued lights are of two words, another includes an apostrophe and a fourth is hyphened.

Across

1 Petty to conceal TV (11, two words)

Down

7 Quarrel about sovereignty (3)13 Wonky furniture, if left out, becomes more wonky (7)15 Girl having the same name – new one (5)16 Sprinkle last bit of pepper into casserole (5)17 Ethnic artist spies on learner (6)18 Backs around 8s (5)20 He imposes taxes making the French sink (6)21 Go and get the chef out. He’s disappeared! (5)29 Rescue service overcomes obstacle in Caribbean island (5)30 Feel bad, conned about plant (6)32 Blame leader having left platform (5)34 Wherein an incentive to get cracking (6, two words)36 River with company of birds (5)38 Singers letting off steam (7)39 Start to reboot external computer device (6)41 Ones learning about rites in Mass (11)

1 Surf once offered this port after 4 or 9 (10, two words)

2 Stuck on case with leading detective (8)3 Left European Union – I make a revised complaint (9)4 Cast all incur hysterical applause? (12, two words)5 Desert plant – mouldy pear he had eaten (7)6 Material for wet-suits from one kinky groom, we hear (8)8 Listener’s travelled the thoroughfare (4)9 Not just an amusement park female left (6)12 Popular diplomacy, as a whole (6)19 Article on sexual attackers for those who may treat them? (10)21 French crew on king’s boat (9)23 Barrister endlessly confused judges (8)24 Smoked ham and half the apples showing small spots (8)25 Gain teacher with sex appeal (6)26 Ready, he leaves headman with sign of hesitation (7, two words)28 Compositions – last of Fauré’s duets arranged (6)31 Precious stone etched with silver (5)33 Danceuse begins with very keen boy (5)35 Found in cloverleaf areas, not around here (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 6 April. There are two runners-up prizes of £20.

Please note that until further notice entries should be clearly scanned or photographed and emailed to crosswords@spectator.co.uk (the dictionary prize will not be available). We will revert to postal entries when we have emerged from the coronavirus situation. Please allow six weeks for prize delivery.