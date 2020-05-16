2457: Beginning

Unclued lights (including one of two words) suggest a section of a sequence whose final member will appear in the completed grid and must be shaded.

Across

1 Theseus at last goes in to batter brute (5)

Down

4 Crossed children’s author dogged by pressman (9)9 Alkaloids exist with the smell of ale (almost) (10)11 Head king some laird raved about (5)12 Screech from awful person rebuffed and upset (7)14 Positive aristo shows a prized example (5)21 Shallow type has leak outside (8, hyphened)22 Old statesman once closer to HM and earl (7)24 Number on high old headland (4)25 Colour one neglected bus shelter (4)27 African leaders are sharks indeed (7)28 Where sailors go with soldiers in toppers (8)34 Classy youth taken round special estates (5)35 German system adopts horologist’s measure (5)37 Particular sailor nearly always interrupts (7)39 Certain believers no one man is shaking (10)40 Imaginary lines very present in Iceland (9)41 Mountain pass sustains live jujube tree (5)

2 Spike Spencer, possibly a sycophant (6)

3 Caprine creatures aboard ship tolerated capsizing (6)4 Force detains baron for a month (6)5 Arab artist binds book (4)7 Souvenir from priest visiting Taiwan (5)8 Among initiates I see temptresses (8)10 Ten copiers editor kept initially damaged furniture (13, two words) }13 Bemoan without end poor aged protozoa (7)15 Chap rings about American shrub (6)17 News groups in America anger upset (6)18 Weapons scotched snakes (6)20 Research checking established cures (6)23 Sportspersons with yen for fine benders (8)26 Ancient uncle conceals scheme to get on board (7)29 Languorous feelings of unionist in Irish town (6)30 Marsh-gas topped another one (6)31 Shifty louse has children (but no sons) (6)32 Flying-boats in shallow creek (5)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 1 June. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please note that until further notice entries should be clearly scanned or photographed and emailed (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk — the dictionary prize will not be available. We will revert to postal entries when we have emerged from the coronavirus situation. Please allow six weeks for prize delivery.