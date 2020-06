Unclued lights suggested a section of the international radio communications alphabet: Bravo (VILLAIN: 6), Charlie (DIMWIT: 16), Delta (DEPOSIT: 19), Echo (MIMIC: 15A), Foxtrot (DANCE: 38), Golf (GAME: 36) and Hotel (BOARDING HOUSE: 1D). ZULU appears in the third row and was to be shaded. The title suggests ‘alpha’.

First prize Geoffrey Peake, Stalybridge, Cheshire

Runners-up Hugh Aplin, London SW19; Jenny Mitchell, Croscombe, Somerset