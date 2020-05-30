2459: 22 Down

Six unclued entries (three of three words, and one of two words) can be combined to make a quotation (in ODQ), and the remainder combine to reveal its author.

Across

11 Fashionable mission deemed impossible ultimately (7)

Down

13 Far-reaching lake beside farmhouse (9, hyphened)14 Unhealthy-looking meat snack (5)21 Keen to get drunk in bender (4)23 Sailor avoiding company seafood (7)24 Granny turning over half of Indian bread? (4)25 Dullness — there’s nothing quick about it (7)30 Told US schoolgirl about ground nut (7)31 Cleaner shot in the arm? (4)32 Fizzy beer criticised, litre being wasted (7)34 Holly Willoughby’s second law (4)35 Gentleman succeeded queen in republic (7)40 Taste fluid and gas mixture (5)42 Profit from mother initially ruing her ruin? (6)43 Presbyterian backing volunteer fee with supplies (7, two words)

2 Look into activity of this person with a long face (6)

3 Disco ball? (5)5 Cape that’s avoided by matador? (4)6 Dairy substance produced from the bottom up (4)7 Magazine concerned with investigative method (7)8 Place taken by athletics cheat, one having an effect (7)9 One trains pitiful nag (9)10 Do soldiers fill in hard time here? (7)15 First-rate fun (5)17 Language’s including term for sheet metal once? (7)18 Sends on actress at first wearing revolutionary clothes (11)20 Like Esau’s pottage, perhaps, involving a brown colour (7)22 Volunteers are covering collapsed dishes? (9)26 Excessive latitude not seen in roll (5)27 Distressing siren? (7)28 Singing governess holds note in febrile atmosphere (7)29 Work for the Tube? (7)33 Lazy people snored offensively (6)36 Merchant’s partner protected growth? (5)38 One showing the way to stash heroin for addict (4)39 Throw up, seeing people eat whelks for starters (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 15 June. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please note that until further notice entries should be clearly scanned or photographed and emailed (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk — the dictionary prize will not be available. We will revert to postal entries when we have emerged from the coronavirus situation. Please allow six weeks for prize delivery.