2460: Sleaze

The same word appears as seven headwords in Chambers. Unclued lights (including two pairs and one of three words, one of two) indicate the meaning of six of them. The word (4) will appear in the completed grid and must be shaded.

Across

9 Half-dead ryot’s thirsty (4)

Down

11 Fit PM adopts Latin not a little (10)14 Tiring trek from Jamaica by cat less ordinary (6)17 Very laid back mature Amerind (5)18 Discoloured hat shared by half a dozen (5)20 Japanese art school, one following old watercolourist (7)21 Let outside, Paul (not inside) limped (7)23 Movement Jack Sprat embraces (7)25 Lady C cycling, no longer clothed (5)27 Woman pinches my underwear to get gorgeous for poet (7)30 Elsie’s developed special plants (7)32 Round fool is fat (7)36 Horsefeathers on chestnut bird? (5)37 Swinger pulls lecturers in French uni (5)38 Water aged fruit tree (6)39 Temple mirrored Australian tree (4)40 Damp regulator in classy skirt is tense wearing sou’wester? (10)41 Excoriated poet’s language (4)

1 Divine piece of music (5)

2 A pope less than courteous (5)3 Community silent uncle leaves, let out to lunch (6)4 Florist handles this rock band (5)6 African beverage Scotsman had first (7)7 Nona and I twice swim in sea (6)8 See eighth of gamblers end in abject poverty (9)13 Uprush of fishes rowdy youth precipitated (7)15 Disliked German boxed bareknuckled (8)19 Struggle of sapper with fish (8)21 Norwegian rafter, English lead: parts of roof young Harry had restored (9)22 City do, right in Berlin (7)26 Eager DD sins disgrace (7)28 Medium hotel dodges most desirable compulsory check (7, two words)29 Cryptic type imagines peeled bananas (6)31 Northern bluish-grey fish traverses loch (6)34 Lass from Bordeaux slimmed (5)35 Exorcist stalks across Spain (5)

