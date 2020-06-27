2463: Tongue twisters

The unclued lights are of a kind and are entered in the grid in a thematically appropriate manner.

Across

11 Alpine mineral popular in pasta (7)

12 On the radio, transmit pitch at sea (5)

14 Mostly irrational, a section of holy book (4)

17 Yam in dough, recipe also from east (9)

20 Senorita paid to dance, taking breath away audibly (12)

22 Performed holding instrument that’s weakened (7)

24 Inactive state, with no middle? (4)

26 I don’t know ‘Fathers and Sons’ (4)

29 Holy Roman Emperor’s fate meeting with shock (7)

31 Disraeli maybe fires competitors (12)

33 Money secures a small Indian vessel (8)

34 Make cheaper diamonds to assess (9)

38 In clinic, nurse returned hooks (6)

40 Stood like princes (5)

43 Call across a street as a greeting (7)

Down

1 Treated straw produced sweet stuff (13, two words)

2 Foam on mineral deposit, area that’s raised (7)

3 Fellow’s lifting indefinite number of weights (4)

4 Independent film probes Inca oddly having soulful beliefs (9)

5 Barometers no one reads incorrectly (8)

6 Snow still rising (4)

7 Account about current state of goddess (7)

8 Harsh rule welcomed by great writer (7)

9 Heartlessly release plaything (4)

10 Like new clothes in row nude partly picked up (6)

13 Little revolutionary mindful to put up a lot of information (13, two words)

16 Daily struggles for girl (5)

21 Teacher admits one is master in moral doctrine (9)

23 A tail’s wagging on a new dog (8)

25 Appeal lacking wit to bring back avaricious king (5)

27 Ancient Yemenis, Chinese people and Malaysian (7)

28 One with such trembling palms (7)

30 Makes reference flipping boring in the main (7)

31 Insect and witch turned up in some Indian land (6)

35 Very odd piece in sale (4)

36 Rash airman stopped by Navy (4)

37 Atmosphere of a river, not lake (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 13 July. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please note that until further notice entries should be clearly scanned or photographed and emailed (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk — the dictionary prize will not be available. We will revert to postal entries when we have emerged from the pandemic. Please allow six weeks for prize delivery.