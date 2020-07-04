2464: Topsy-turvy

14 which is unclued below, but is clued elsewhere, has to be divided into three components (one a Spanish imperative), each of which is linked with a trio of unclued lights.

Across

1 US soldier with Christmas novelty among my low-value ornaments (11)

Down

7/40 Bowler on Anglo-French 10s (6)11 Fruit, almost a pound, once topped (6)13 A liberal ruler admits a palace in Spain (7)17 They never give up being essayists (6)18 Fuel vessel having head of heater out of commission (5)20 Wrong about the girl (6)21 Large rodent, diffident, on borders of Peru! (5)22 It’s a relief for a cockney on his feet (7, hyphened)27 Nothing on reflection to chuckle about losing tip of tongue (7)29 Choice of the Carmelites, somewhat (5)30 The state sodium turned into (6)34 Shows scorn but never without five on board (6)37 Path of gold — just a tad (5)38 Have a rest in park beside the path (7)39 Evoke endless happiness (6)40 See 7 Across41 Sound warnings involved Rommel (aka ‘SS’) (11, two words)

1 Letter placed in seating rearranged for big girls (10)

3 Shaver’s irritability in critically balanced state (9, two words)4 New cast all incur applause? (12, two words)5 Do some fencing? (7)6 I left foreign legionary for all twelve months (8)7 Baseless Japanese martial arts instructor’s opinion (5)8 The Times leaders only advocating German economic safeguards (4)9 Turned up a piece of cholesterol-free cauliflower (6)12 Steep slopes and cliff with soft sun (6)19 Printers producing general guides copper proscribed (10)21 Regular operative in charge in Panama, say (9)23 Legal officials with all but one sign? (8)25 The charm of every Yorkshire river (6)28 Knavish TV quiz host’s out of time (6)31 City in Ulster changed sides recently (5)33 Just a glimmer at the end of three months (5)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 20 July. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please note that until further notice entries should be clearly scanned or photographed and emailed (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk — the dictionary prize will not be available. We will revert to postal entries when we are out of the woods. Please allow six weeks for prize delivery.