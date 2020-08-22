2471: Inky

The unclued lights can be associated with an undisclosed quality. All associations can be found in Brewer and/or Chambers. Alphabetical order takes precedence for the solution at 36D.

Across

9 Having broken rule outside, detective begins to feel guilty (10)

Down

14 Stiff paper, way-out neckwear? (3)18 Cox for Hereford, perhaps? (5)20 Choose in calamitous situation whence improvement may be in sight (7)22 Heading from highland country, look over Shakespearean setting (7)25 Being drawn to appear in Swindon Town (5, two words)28 Top of oak stake tipped prime succulent (7)33 A hammer? Australian has about fifty in stock (7)37 Run, then walk back to go over the ground again (5)38 Picture, very recent, displayed in post office (5)39 Country where graduate accepts a bet (6)40 Eggs, some too valuable (3)41 Procrastinates, goes to pot – cast out heavenly orbit (10)42 Fury about the French coat’s New Look (6)43 Awarded draw taking catch with runs levelled (8)

1 Tiring places for those making a change (13, two words)

2 Extent of scheme no good (5)3 Declaimer at the centre or on either side (6)6 Sherry, sadly, remains unopened (7)7 Deal with Turkey ultimately establishing pact (6)8 Hops in here to get dry (4)10 Payment the German wanted for electric cable (6)11 Suggesting changing poles, putting before Scottish court (9)12 One hurt a rowdy badly? The opposite (13, three words)13 Friends, sick at heart, find implements for smoking (8)15 Actor just refusing lead on All Saints’ Day (7)19 Bryn, Dora and I dancing, which is most unusual in Scotland (9, two words)21 Partner seeks opportunity to conclude board meeting (8, two words)23 Faint report of crime by policeman close to scene (7)27 Make meaningful call in small office (7)29 Mill worker joining threads forms buttress around church (6)30 Tragic heroine has aged, has little energy (6)32 Work, taking position behind counter (6)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 7 September. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please scan or photograph entries and email them (including the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk – the dictionary prize is not available. We will revert to postal entries when things are normal again. Please allow six weeks for prize delivery.