The unclued lights (two of two words) are of a kind.

12 To make sense of Sun puzzle, many go on and on (10)

Down

14 17 regularly discloses gun? (3)15 One fated, cruelly, to have no ear? (8, hyphened)17 A medic’s morning tipple? (5, two words)19 We’re told Roman king suffers ruin (6)22 Rallying cry evoking terrible noises (6)24 One in a suit amongst the artillery (5)26 One nominated for a benefice is here mid-week (9)27 Chemical compounds – a kilo lad’s carried away (9)29 Novelist whom Douglas Kidman embraces (5)31 Eloquent and well-off, without a female in the lead (6)34 Bouts of drinking on German water’s enjoyed by shoppers? (6)36 Short visit taking in Cockney’s place for compound (7)38 Even innards of basset-hound for the villa! (5)39 Mrs leaves unruly tribeswomen to find semi-precious gem (8)40 Grass turned over in the Chinese way (3)41 Somewhat hairy local regulation within hospital sector (10)42 Pubs’ popular players (4)43 Being ready, before having cut cape (12)

2 Colony and land ploughed up for geological layer in SE England (10, two words)

4 Bard’s cave in western part of continent (5)5 Eroticism represented such contracts (9)6 Sounds of inlets – or of disused hinges? (6)7 800 in circle, enormous (5)8 Esparto grass not quite 50% by acreage (4)9 Ten teams sign new method of determining benefits (12, two words)11 Wizards change top of security devices (8)13 Covers placed on some pitchers (12, two words)16 A short time in German wine valley (3)20 Missiles causing havoc in ship (6)21 Play area and instruments for novices (10)30 Protected by publisher, writer is to speak his heart (6, two words)32 Scots love embracing liberal US actress (1.2)35 Plain German memorial stone geezer’s half removed (5)37 Lie next to instrument, upside down (4)

A first prize of £30 for the first correct solution opened on 21 September. There are two runners-up prizes of £20. Please note that until further notice entries should be clearly scanned or photographed and emailed (including usual details and the crossword number in the subject field) to crosswords@spectator.co.uk. We will go back to accepting postal entries in the fullness of time. Please allow six weeks for prize delivery.